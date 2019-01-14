What You Must Know About CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:1811) Beta Value

Anyone researching CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:1811) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from 1811’s beta value

Looking at the last five years, CGN New Energy Holdings has a beta of 1.19. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If the past is any guide, we would expect that CGN New Energy Holdings shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see CGN New Energy Holdings’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does 1811’s size influence the expected beta?

CGN New Energy Holdings is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of HK$4.5b. Most companies this size are actively traded. It’s not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That’s because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since CGN New Energy Holdings has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether 1811 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as CGN New Energy Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

