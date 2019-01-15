What You Must Know About China Foods Limited’s (HKG:506) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as China Foods Limited (HKG:506) with its market cap of HK$7.7b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 506 here.

How much cash does 506 generate through its operations?

Over the past year, 506 has reduced its debt from CN¥3.7b to CN¥1.8b – this includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CN¥487m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, 506 has generated CN¥726m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 41%, signalling that 506’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 506’s case, it is able to generate 0.41x cash from its debt capital.

Does 506’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at CN¥5.1b, it appears that the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of CN¥3.2b, leading to a current ratio of 0.63x.

Is 506’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 27% of equity, 506 may be thought of as appropriately levered. 506 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if 506’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 506, the ratio of 6.18x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

506’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size. Furthermore, it is able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it is able to put its debt in good use. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 506’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research China Foods to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

