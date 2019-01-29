What You Must Know About CLX Communications AB (publ)’s (STO:CLX) Financial Strength

CLX Communications AB (publ) (STO:CLX) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of kr5.7b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Software companies, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into CLX here.

Does CLX produce enough cash relative to debt?

CLX’s debt levels surged from kr533m to kr647m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, CLX’s cash and short-term investments stands at kr133m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, CLX has produced cash from operations of kr274m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 42%, signalling that CLX’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In CLX’s case, it is able to generate 0.42x cash from its debt capital.

Can CLX meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of kr1.5b, it seems that the business arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.71x.

OM:CLX Historical Debt January 29th 19 More

Can CLX service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 41%, CLX can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In CLX’s case, the ratio of 1.8x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

CLX’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Though its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for CLX’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research CLX Communications to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

