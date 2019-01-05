What You Must Know About Digi International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DGII) Beta Value

Anyone researching Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

See our latest analysis for Digi International

What DGII’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.41, we can surmise that the Digi International share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Digi International shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Digi International fares in that regard, below.

NasdaqGS:DGII Income Statement Export January 5th 19 More

Does DGII’s size influence the expected beta?

Digi International is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of US$277m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Digi International has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether DGII is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Digi International’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

