What You Must Know About Equinor ASA’s (OB:EQNR) Financial Strength

Equinor ASA (OB:EQNR), a large-cap worth øre612b, comes to mind for investors seeking a strong and reliable stock investment. Risk-averse investors who are attracted to diversified streams of revenue and strong capital returns tend to seek out these large companies. But, its financial health remains the key to continued success. Let’s take a look at Equinor’s leverage and assess its financial strength to get an idea of their ability to fund strategic acquisitions and grow through cyclical pressures. Note that this commentary is very high-level and solely focused on financial health, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into EQNR here.

See our latest analysis for Equinor

How much cash does EQNR generate through its operations?

EQNR’s debt levels have fallen from US$31b to US$26b over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, EQNR’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$14b for investing into the business. Additionally, EQNR has generated cash from operations of US$17b during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 65%, indicating that EQNR’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In EQNR’s case, it is able to generate 0.65x cash from its debt capital.

Can EQNR pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at US$20b, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$27b, leading to a 1.36x current account ratio. Usually, for Oil and Gas companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

OB:EQNR Historical Debt January 4th 19 More

Does EQNR face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

EQNR is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 62%. This is not unusual for large-caps since debt tends to be less expensive than equity because interest payments are tax deductible. Accordingly, large companies often have an advantage over small-caps through lower cost of capital due to cheaper financing. We can check to see whether EQNR is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For EQNR, the ratio of 23.03x suggests that interest is comfortably covered. High interest coverage is seen as a responsible and safe practice, which highlights why most investors believe large-caps such as EQNR is a safe investment.

Next Steps:

Although EQNR’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around EQNR’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for EQNR’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Equinor to get a better picture of the large-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for EQNR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for EQNR’s outlook. Valuation: What is EQNR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EQNR is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



