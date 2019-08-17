What You Must Know About Erlebnis Akademie AG's (FRA:EAD) Beta Value

If you own shares in Erlebnis Akademie AG (FRA:EAD) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What EAD's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.49, we can surmise that the Erlebnis Akademie share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Erlebnis Akademie shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Erlebnis Akademie's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does EAD's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of €20m, Erlebnis Akademie is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Erlebnis Akademie has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether EAD is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Erlebnis Akademie’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

