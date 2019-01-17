What You Must Know About Flamingo AI Limited’s (ASX:FGO) Financial Strength

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Flamingo AI Limited (ASX:FGO), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean FGO has outstanding financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Does FGO’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on FGO’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if FGO is a high-growth company. FGO’s revenue growth over the past year is a single-digit 9.6% which is relatively low for a small-cap company. While its low growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, the company may have high growth projects in the pipeline to justify the trade-off.

ASX:FGO Historical Debt January 17th 19 More

Can FGO pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Flamingo AI has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. With current liabilities at AU$1.5m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 8.57x. Having said that, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

Next Steps:

Having no debt on the books means FGO has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Moving forward, its financial position may be different. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how FGO has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Flamingo AI to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

