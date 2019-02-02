What You Must Know About Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FOXF) Financial Health

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), with a market cap of US$2.3b, are often out of the spotlight. However, generally ignored mid-caps have historically delivered better risk-adjusted returns than the two other categories of stocks. FOXF’s financial liquidity and debt position will be analysed in this article, to get an idea of whether the company can fund opportunities for strategic growth and maintain strength through economic downturns. Don’t forget that this is a general and concentrated examination of Fox Factory Holding’s financial health, so you should conduct further analysis into FOXF here.

How does FOXF’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

FOXF’s debt levels have fallen from US$64m to US$59m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, FOXF currently has US$33m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, FOXF has produced US$87m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 146%, meaning that FOXF’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In FOXF’s case, it is able to generate 1.46x cash from its debt capital.

Does FOXF’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at US$116m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.1x. Usually, for Auto Components companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does FOXF face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 19%, FOXF’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as FOXF is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if FOXF’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For FOXF, the ratio of 29.93x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving FOXF ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

FOXF has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure FOXF has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Fox Factory Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

