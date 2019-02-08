What You Must Know About Gaumont SA’s (EPA:GAM) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as Gaumont SA (EPA:GAM) with its market cap of €358m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Given that GAM is not presently profitable, it’s essential to evaluate the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into GAM here.

Does GAM produce enough cash relative to debt?

GAM’s debt levels surged from €127m to €135m over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €130m for investing into the business. Moreover, GAM has generated cash from operations of €105m in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 77%, meaning that GAM’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for unprofitable businesses as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In GAM’s case, it is able to generate 0.77x cash from its debt capital.

Can GAM meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €116m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €252m, leading to a 2.17x current account ratio. Usually, for Entertainment companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can GAM service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 48% of equity, GAM may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. Though, since GAM is currently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although GAM’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around GAM’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how GAM has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Gaumont to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

