What You Must Know About GUD Holdings Limited’s (ASX:GUD) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD), with a market cap of AU$1.1b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into GUD here.

How does GUD’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

GUD’s debt levels have fallen from AU$208m to AU$158m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, GUD currently has AU$17m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, GUD has generated cash from operations of AU$44m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 28%, signalling that GUD’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In GUD’s case, it is able to generate 0.28x cash from its debt capital.

Does GUD’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at AU$80m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$239m, with a current ratio of 2.99x. Generally, for Auto Components companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is GUD’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 59%, GUD can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether GUD is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In GUD’s, case, the ratio of 15.34x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as GUD’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although GUD’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around GUD’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for GUD’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research GUD Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

