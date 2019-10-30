What You Must Know About Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited's (HKG:818) Beta Value

If you're interested in Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited (HKG:818), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What 818's beta value tells investors

Looking at the last five years, Hi Sun Technology (China) has a beta of 1.30. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. Based on this history, investors should be aware that Hi Sun Technology (China) are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Hi Sun Technology (China)'s revenue and earnings in the image below.

SEHK:818 Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

How does 818's size impact its beta?

Hi Sun Technology (China) is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of HK$3.8b, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Hi Sun Technology (China) has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether 818 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Hi Sun Technology (China)’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

