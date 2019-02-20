What You Must Know About HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:982) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (HKG:982), with a market cap of HK$926m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Since 982 is loss-making right now, it’s crucial to assess the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 982 here.

Does 982 produce enough cash relative to debt?

982’s debt levels surged from HK$37m to HK$110m over the last 12 months , which is mainly comprised of near term debt. With this growth in debt, 982 currently has HK$125m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 982’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does 982’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at 982’s HK$190m in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$284m, leading to a 1.49x current account ratio. For Commercial Services companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Is 982’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 67% of equity, 982 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. Though, since 982 is currently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although 982’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 982’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 982 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research HJ Capital (International) Holdings to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

