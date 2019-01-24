What You Must Know About Investis Holding SA’s (VTX:IREN) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as Investis Holding SA (VTX:IREN) with its market cap of CHF794m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into IREN here.

How much cash does IREN generate through its operations?

Over the past year, IREN has ramped up its debt from CHF402m to CHF544m , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CHF22m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, IREN has generated CHF38m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 7.0%, signalling that IREN’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In IREN’s case, it is able to generate 0.07x cash from its debt capital.

Does IREN’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of CHF243m, the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CHF110m, with a current ratio of 0.45x.

Does IREN face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

IREN is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 98%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether IREN is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In IREN’s, case, the ratio of 10.32x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving IREN ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

IREN’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure IREN has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Investis Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

