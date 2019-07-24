What You Must Know About Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited's (HKG:177) Financial Strength

Stocks with market capitalization between $2B and $10B, such as Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (HKG:177) with a size of HK$58b, do not attract as much attention from the investing community as do the small-caps and large-caps. However, history shows that overlooked mid-cap companies have performed better on a risk-adjusted manner than the smaller and larger segment of the market. 177’s financial liquidity and debt position will be analysed in this article, to get an idea of whether the company can fund opportunities for strategic growth and maintain strength through economic downturns. Remember this is a very top-level look that focuses exclusively on financial health, so I recommend a deeper analysis into 177 here.

Does 177 Produce Much Cash Relative To Its Debt?

177's debt levels surged from CN¥15b to CN¥16b over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CN¥1.9b to keep the business going. On top of this, 177 has generated CN¥5.9b in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 37%, meaning that 177’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt.

Does 177’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of CN¥6.5b, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.01x. The current ratio is the number you get when you divide current assets by current liabilities. For Infrastructure companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is 177’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 52% of equity, 177 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for mid-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses.

177’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around 177's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I'm sure 177 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Jiangsu Expressway to get a better picture of the mid-cap by looking at:

