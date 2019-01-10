What You Must Know About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (ETR:KBX) Financial Strength

There are a number of reasons that attract investors towards large-cap companies such as Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX), with a market cap of €13b. One reason being its ‘too big to fail’ aura which gives it the appearance of a strong and stable investment. However, the key to their continued success lies in its financial health. Let’s take a look at Knorr-Bremse’s leverage and assess its financial strength to get an idea of their ability to fund strategic acquisitions and grow through cyclical pressures. Note that this commentary is very high-level and solely focused on financial health, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into KBX here.

How does KBX’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

KBX’s debt levels surged from €654m to €1.5b over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, KBX’s cash and short-term investments stands at €1.5b , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, KBX has produced €629m in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 41%, meaning that KBX’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In KBX’s case, it is able to generate 0.41x cash from its debt capital.

Can KBX pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at KBX’s €2.4b in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €4.2b, leading to a 1.74x current account ratio. Generally, for Machinery companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does KBX face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With total debt exceeding equities, Knorr-Bremse is considered a highly levered company. This isn’t surprising for large-caps, as equity can often be more expensive to issue than debt, plus interest payments are tax deductible. Since large-caps are seen as safer than their smaller constituents, they tend to enjoy lower cost of capital.

Next Steps:

KBX’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure KBX has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Knorr-Bremse to get a better picture of the large-cap by looking at:

