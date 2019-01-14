What You Must Know About Oricon Enterprises Limited’s (NSE:ORICON) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as Oricon Enterprises Limited (NSE:ORICON) with its market cap of ₹5.1b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into ORICON here.

Does ORICON produce enough cash relative to debt?

ORICON’s debt levels have fallen from ₹6.8b to ₹5.6b over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, ORICON currently has ₹1.3b remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, ORICON has generated ₹1.0b in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 18%, indicating that ORICON’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ORICON’s case, it is able to generate 0.18x cash from its debt capital.

Can ORICON meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at ₹3.4b, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹7.4b, with a current ratio of 2.15x. Generally, for Shipping companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is ORICON’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 53%, ORICON can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses.

Next Steps:

ORICON’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how ORICON has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Oricon Enterprises to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

