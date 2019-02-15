What You Must Know About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:RNN) Beta Value

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Anyone researching Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from RNN’s beta value

Zooming in on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, we see it has a five year beta of 0.87. This is below 1, so historically its share price has been rather independent from the market. This suggests that including it in your portfolio will reduce volatility arising from broader market movements, assuming your portfolio’s weighted average beta is higher than 0.87. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

Could RNN’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of US$28m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It is not unusual for very small companies to have a low beta value, especially if only low volumes of shares are traded. Even when they are traded more actively, the share price is often more susceptible to company specific developments than overall market volatility.

What this means for you:

One potential advantage of owning low beta stocks like Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is that your overall portfolio won’t be too sensitive to overall market movements. However, this can be a blessing or a curse, depending on what’s happening in the broader market. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RNN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RNN’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has RNN been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of RNN’s historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It’s worth checking to see how RNN measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

