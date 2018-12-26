What You Must Know About Roxgold Inc.’s (TSE:ROXG) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) with its market cap of CA$292m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into ROXG here.

Does ROXG produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, ROXG has maintained its debt levels at around US$49m including long-term debt. At this stable level of debt, ROXG currently has US$71m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, ROXG has generated US$74m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 152%, signalling that ROXG’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ROXG’s case, it is able to generate 1.52x cash from its debt capital.

Does ROXG’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of US$44m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$114m, leading to a 2.56x current account ratio. For Metals and Mining companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

TSX:ROXG Historical Debt December 26th 18 More

Does ROXG face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 29% of equity, ROXG may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as ROXG is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if ROXG’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For ROXG, the ratio of 9.5x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as ROXG’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

ROXG’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how ROXG has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Roxgold to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

