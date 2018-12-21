What You Must Know About ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ON) Financial Strength

Mid-caps stocks, like ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) with a market capitalization of US$6.9b, aren’t the focus of most investors who prefer to direct their investments towards either large-cap or small-cap stocks. However, generally ignored mid-caps have historically delivered better risk-adjusted returns than the two other categories of stocks. Let’s take a look at ON’s debt concentration and assess their financial liquidity to get an idea of their ability to fund strategic acquisitions and grow through cyclical pressures. Note that this commentary is very high-level and solely focused on financial health, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ON here.

How does ON’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

ON’s debt levels have fallen from US$2.9b to US$2.7b over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, ON currently has US$951m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, ON has produced US$1.1b in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 40%, indicating that ON’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ON’s case, it is able to generate 0.4x cash from its debt capital.

Can ON meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of US$1.3b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$3.1b, with a current ratio of 2.36x. Generally, for Semiconductor companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does ON face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 85% of equity, ON may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if ON’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For ON, the ratio of 6.56x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as ON’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

ON’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure ON has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research ON Semiconductor to get a more holistic view of the mid-cap by looking at:

