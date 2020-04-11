What You Must Know About SRAX, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SRAX) Beta Value

If you're interested in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does SRAX's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 2.00, we can surmise that the SRAX share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that SRAX are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether SRAX is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could SRAX's size cause it to be more volatile?

SRAX is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of US$26m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since SRAX has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as SRAX’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

