What You Must Know About Surevin BPO Services Limited’s (NSE:SUREVIN) Financial Strength

While small-cap stocks, such as Surevin BPO Services Limited (NSE:SUREVIN) with its market cap of ₹320m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. IT companies, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into SUREVIN here.

Does SUREVIN produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, SUREVIN has ramped up its debt from ₹11m to ₹60m – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, SUREVIN currently has ₹41m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, SUREVIN has generated ₹19m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 32%, indicating that SUREVIN’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SUREVIN’s case, it is able to generate 0.32x cash from its debt capital.

Does SUREVIN’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of ₹71m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.01x. Usually, for IT companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does SUREVIN face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 63%, SUREVIN can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether SUREVIN is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SUREVIN’s, case, the ratio of 96.81x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving SUREVIN ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although SUREVIN’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SUREVIN’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Surevin BPO Services to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

