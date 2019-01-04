What You Must Know About Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited’s (HKG:93) Financial Strength

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:93), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean 93 has outstanding financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess 93’s financial health.

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. Either 93 does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. 93 delivered a negative revenue growth of -143%. While its negative growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, if the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

SEHK:93 Historical Debt January 4th 19 More

Can 93 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Since Termbray Industries International (Holdings) doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. With current liabilities at HK$25m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$351m, with a current ratio of 14.21x. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high.

Next Steps:

Since 93 is a low-growth stock in terms of its revenues, not having any low-cost debt funding may not be optimal for the business. As shareholders, you should try and determine whether this strategy is justified for 93, and why financial flexibility is needed at this stage in its business cycle. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 93 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Termbray Industries International (Holdings) to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Valuation: What is 93 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 93 is currently mispriced by the market. Historical Performance: What has 93’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

