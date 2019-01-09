What You Must Know About TI Fluid Systems plc’s (LON:TIFS) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS), with a market cap of UK£842m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into TIFS here.

How does TIFS’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

TIFS has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €1.6b to €1.2b – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, TIFS currently has €303m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, TIFS has generated €244m in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 20%, indicating that TIFS’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In TIFS’s case, it is able to generate 0.2x cash from its debt capital.

Can TIFS meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €721m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €1.3b, with a current ratio of 1.83x. For Auto Components companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does TIFS face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

TIFS is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In TIFS’s case, the ratio of 4.06x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as TIFS’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

TIFS’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for TIFS’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research TI Fluid Systems to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

