What You Must Know About Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSI) Financial Strength

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI), with a market cap of US$115m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Companies operating in the Specialty Retail industry facing headwinds from current disruption, in particular ones that run negative earnings, are inclined towards being higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into VSI here.

How much cash does VSI generate through its operations?

Over the past year, VSI has reduced its debt from US$137m to US$62m – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, VSI’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$1.8m for investing into the business. Additionally, VSI has produced US$91m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 146%, indicating that VSI’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable companies since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In VSI’s case, it is able to generate 1.46x cash from its debt capital.

Can VSI pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at VSI’s US$103m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.23x. Usually, for Specialty Retail companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

NYSE:VSI Historical Debt January 21st 19 More

Can VSI service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 32% of equity, VSI may be thought of as appropriately levered. VSI is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. VSI’s risk around capital structure is low, and the company has the headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

VSI’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for VSI’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Vitamin Shoppe to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

