What You Must Know About Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Limited’s (HKG:332) Financial Strength

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:332) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$3.9b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Oil and Gas industry, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 332 here.

How much cash does 332 generate through its operations?

332’s debt levels surged from CN¥392m to CN¥1.1b over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, 332 currently has CN¥31m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 332’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 332 pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at 332’s CN¥3.1b in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.09x. Usually, for Oil and Gas companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:332 Historical Debt February 6th 19 More

Does 332 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

332 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 75%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses.

Next Steps:

Although 332’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 332’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 332 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Yuan Heng Gas Holdings to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has 332’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



