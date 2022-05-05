“I must have made somebody angry”: business owner says people tried to set building ablaze purposely

The search is on to find the two men who police say tried to set a building on fire, and the owner says he believes it was a personal attack.

Broken glass, the name Jerry written in red spray paint several times, and a failed attempt to burn the building make Jerry Gaudi Jr. think this vandalism is personal.

“I must have made someone angry. I do not know, there are possible scenarios that are under investigation,” said Gaudi.

On WPXI Tonight at 11:15 p.m., hear from the business owner about why he believes this was a targeted incident.

TRENDING NOW:

Man dies after tree falls on several cars, Sunoco during storm in Upper St. Clair Driver rescued after car crashes into pole along Route 51 in Whitehall; part of road shut down Power outages, road closures after storms move through Pittsburgh area Tuesday Police searching for man accused of shooting girlfriend, sparking hours-long SWAT situation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts