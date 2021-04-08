‘We must never forget.’ Kentucky town installs markers for lynching victims.

Jack Brammer
·8 min read

An angry mob of about 50 white, masked men stormed the Shelbyville jail in the early morning of Jan. 15, 1911. They broke the locks to the cells and dragged out three Black inmates.

Law enforcement failed to intervene despite persistent rumors that mob violence was to occur.

The three Black men were taken to a nearby train trestle over Clear Creek to be hanged. One was accused of assaulting a white woman. It was said another killed a Black woman and assaulted a white woman. The third reportedly had flirted with a 14-year-old white girl.

From 1878 to 1911, there were at least six lynchings in Shelby County. Between 1877 and 1934, the lynching of at least 186 Black people took place in Kentucky, according to data compiled by the University of Washington. Scholars say there probably were more, maybe more than 300.

Most lynchings involved hangings. But the word is used to describe when a mob kills someone for an alleged offense with or without a legal trial.

This Saturday, Shelbyville will unveil the first set of historical markers in the state paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative to record publicly the racial injustice of lynchings.

Two of three markers on 5th street in Shelby county will be dedicated Saturday to note the 6 lynchings in downtown Shelbyville from 1878 to 1911. April 7, 2021.
Two of three markers on 5th street in Shelby county will be dedicated Saturday to note the 6 lynchings in downtown Shelbyville from 1878 to 1911. April 7, 2021.

The EJI, based in Montgomery, Ala., is a non-profit organization that provides legal representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted of crimes, poor prisoners without effective representation and others who may have been denied a fair trial. It was founded in 1989 by civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson. He was depicted in the 2019 movie “Just Mercy,” which was based on his memoir, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.”

Kiara Boone, EJI’s deputy director of community education, said the Shelbyville markers will be the first in Kentucky as part of the organization’s Community Remembrance Project.

The project has dedicated more than 35 historical markers in more than 15 states throughout the country to victims of racial terror violence, Boone said.

“We’re happy to make this happen in Kentucky. We should never forget,” said Janice Harris, president of the local NAACP chapter and chair for the Shelbyville Community Remembrance Project Coalition that began in 2019 and spearheaded the markers project in the community.

Harris said the idea for the markers in Shelbyville originated with coalition member Doug Welch, a Shelby County farmer who approached her with it.

“Some people ask ‘why worry about the past,’” said Welch. “The past was too much about being quiet. Silence is what exploited these atrocities. We must never forget.”

Saturday’s ceremony is to begin at 11 a.m. in a small yard at the corner of 5th and Washington streets near the old jail, a medieval-looking structure built in 1892 and known locally as the “White Rock Motel.” In case of rain, the event will be moved to the adjacent old courthouse.

Special guests will include Gov. Andy Beshear’s cabinet secretary, J. Michael Brown; EIJ’S Boone; and Michaela Clarke, a justice fellow with the organization.

Attendance will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic and attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. A video of the ceremony will be available later on the Facebook pages of the Shelby County Historical Society, NAACP Shelbyville and First Christian Church Shelbyville.

Sponsors besides the eight-member Shelbyville Remembrance Project and the Equal Justice Initiative are the NAACP, the Ministerial Association of Shelby County, the local First Christian Church and First Presbyterian Church and Shelby County Historical Society.

Harris said Shelby County Judge-Executive Dan Ison and Shelbyville Mayor David Eaton have supported the project by providing land and poles for the markers and the Whitney M. Young Job Corps Center in Simpsonville had its students work on fencing for the markers.

Dr. George Wright, a senior adviser to University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto and UK’s vice president for institutional diversity wrote a book about lynchings in Kentucky called ”Racial Violence in Kentucky, 1865-1940, Lynchings, Mob Rule and Legal Lynchings.”

He said the Shelbyville event is important.

Wright recalled a 1985 visit to the Dachau Nazi concentration camp in southern Germany where 31,951 inmates died.

“In it is written in Yiddish, ‘We must never forget.’ It doesn’t say, ‘We must never forget, and we need to get revenge,” said Wright. “I’m into remembrance and reconciliation. We have to acknowledge our past to move forward.”

“Shelbyville is working on the remembrance part here,” he said. “Reconciliation must be included..”

Author Isabel Wilkerson in her 2020 book, “Caste The Origins of Our Discontent,” said public lynchings often “were part carnival, part torture chamber, and attracted thousands of onlookers who collectively became accomplices to public sadism.”

It was estimated that as many as 20,000 people gathered near the banks of the Ohio River at Owensboro on Aug. 14, 1936, 1936 to see the hanging of Rainey Bethea, a 22-year-old Black farmhand convicted of murdering and robbing a 70-year-old white woman.

Bethea was the last person killed in a public execution in the United States. The execution drew national media coverage that focused on a Black man being executed by a white, female sheriff with the help of a professional hangman.

Kentucky lawmakers put an end to public executions in the state in 1939. The Bluegrass State was the last state to do so.

The Associated Press reported that Kentucky Gov. Albert B. “Happy” Chandler later expressed regret at having approved the repeal, claiming, “Our streets are no longer safe.”

Several members of the Shelbyville remembrance group said they have not heard any criticism about the project. They acknowledge racism is not dead but say progress in racial justice is being made in their community.

“I think people will be talking about these markers and they will stimulate a good, hard look at our history and how things like that must never happen again,” said Harris. “At least, I hope that.”

Sanda Jones, the first Black president of the Shelby County Historical Society, said the markers are “important for growing and establishing a diverse community.” (Shelby County’s population is 49,024, with about 80 percent white, 7 percent Black and 10 percent Hispanic or Latino.)

“The stories of the lynchings are stories I grew up with hearing bits and pieces,” said Jones. “This community is no longer afraid to show its not-so-good history. This is part of the healing process.”

The EJI and the Shelbyville coalition documented the six Shelby County lynchings. They could not determine where any of the six was buried.

“We believe there were others but these are the ones we know about,” said Harris.

Reuben Dennis, Feb. 15, 1878

At least three white men abducted Dennis from the Shelbyville home of another Black man, Alfred Rucker. They forced him at gunpoint to a nearby field and fatally shot him.

Dennis had been convicted of striking a white man. He received a $25 fine but no jail time. He claimed self-defense.

Records indicate that officials made little effort to conduct their own investigation of Dennis’ death. The white mob never faced prosecution.

Sam Pulliam, July 20, 1891

Pulliam was lynched by a mob of at least 60 white people.

The mob formed to pursue him after the wife of a prominent white farmer accused him of assault while her husband was away from home.

Fearful that he would face violent reprisal from local white people without the chance to defend himself against the allegations, Pulliam attempted to flee to safety on the local Louisville Southern railroad.

Before he could leave, the Shelbyville police chief intercepted and took him into custody.

Shortly afterwards, Pulliam was kidnapped by a white mob and hanged from a tree.

The local white press described the mob as being chivalrous. The mob never faced prosecution.

Jimbo Fields and Clarence Garnett, Oct. 2, 1901

A mob of armed white men hanged Garnett, 19, and Fields, 15, from the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad trestle over Clear Creek after they were abducted from the jail.

They had been accused of stoning to death a white man, Will C. Hart, a printer at the Shelby Sentinel who drunkenly tried to enter the home of Fields’ mother in a part of Shelbyville called Bucktown.

Later, a Black man incarcerated at the jail reported he knew some of the mob participants but had been threatened into silence

No one in the mob ever faced prosecution.

Train trestle bridge over Clear Creek in Shelbyville where three black inmates were dragged out of the city&#xd5;s old jail and lynched in 1911. The city plans to unveil three markers outside of the old jail downtown to note the city&#xd5;s 6 lynchings from 1878 to 1911. April 7, 2021.
Train trestle bridge over Clear Creek in Shelbyville where three black inmates were dragged out of the cityÕs old jail and lynched in 1911. The city plans to unveil three markers outside of the old jail downtown to note the cityÕs 6 lynchings from 1878 to 1911. April 7, 2021.

Eugene Marshall and Wade Patterson, Jan. 15, 1911

Marshall, Patterson and another Black man named Jim West were abducted from the jail by a white mob.

The mob dragged them to Clear Creek to hang all three on the train trestle.

They first hanged Marshall.

The rope broke as they were hanging Patterson. He landed in the creek. They severely beat him. At least 75 shots were fired at him before he died.

West was injured by the mob, but he was able to escape from the scene.

History is not sure what happened to West. The local press said rumor had it that he was found in the woods and was burned to death. Another account said he fled the county.

Later that morning, Marshall’s body was found hanging from the bridge. Patterson’s body was nearby in the creek.

All three men had been accused of separate offenses. Patterson and West had been accused of offenses against white women.

Although Marshall was accused of killing a Black woman, local accounts indicate he was lynched likely as the result of the mob mistaking his identity.

Soon after the lynchings, local authorities initiated a grand jury investigation.

No one was ever held responsible for the lynchings.

Recommended Stories

  • Chip shortage forces more production cuts by General Motors

    The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors to further cut production at six North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter. The shutdowns likely will crimp dealer inventory of vehicles made at the plants, but GM says it has managed to keep factories humming that make hot-selling and very profitable full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. “GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products,” the company said Thursday in a statement.

  • ‘He’s not your normal kicker or punter.’ Boyle County star Jackson Smith picks UK.

    UK landed its fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle on Thursday.

  • Off-duty Pentagon police officer fatally shoots 2 people in Maryland

    Takoma Park Police said that the Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer stated that he shot the two people believing they attempted to break into a car.

  • U.S.-based Muslim advocacy group sues Facebook over claims it removes hate speech

    Civil rights group Muslim Advocates sued Facebook Inc and its top executives on Thursday, alleging they misled the U.S. Congress and others by falsely claiming the company removes content that violates its policies. The lawsuit claims that Facebook routinely failed to remove content that violated its rules, including anti-Muslim groups and pages flagged by rights organizations and experts. Social media platforms have long been under scrutiny for how they handle hate speech, violent content and other abuses on their platforms.

  • ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’: Emily VanCamp On Why Agent Carter’s Punishment By U.S. Government Doesn’t Fit The Crime

    Warning: This interview contains spoilers from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3, “The Power Broker.” Agent Sharon Carter, we hardly knew thee, is essentially what it boils down to after seeing Captain America’s former flame show up in Episode 3 of Disney+/Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While still showing an ability to get a […]

  • Khloe Kardashian addresses leaked photo, scrutiny she's faced about her body

    Khloe Kardashian is speaking out after receiving criticism and negative remarks over an unauthorized photo that surfaced over the weekend. The post included two videos of Khloe showing her figure as well as a lengthy message addressing body image issues and why she wanted the leaked photo removed from the internet. The alleged leaked photo pictured Kardashian smiling in a swimsuit.

  • Biden targets 'ghost guns' and 'red flag' laws in new gun control measures

    The president wants to curb the spread of homemade firearms that lack traceable serial numbers.

  • JoJo Siwa says she 'couldn't sleep for 3 days' after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community

    Speaking to People, JoJo Siwa described herself as pansexual and said she's happier than ever before.

  • Spain limits AstraZeneca vaccine to 60 years and up

    Spain joined other European nations on Wednesday in limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the elderly due to concerns over links to extremely rare blood clotting. Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias announced after meeting with regional health chiefs that authorities would limit shots to those over 60 years old. Until now, Spain has used AstraZeneca on its younger population, limiting it those under 65 years old.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Indonesia turns to China for more vaccines after AstraZeneca delays

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia is in talks with China to secure as many as 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to plug a gap in deliveries after delays in arrivals of AstraZeneca shots, its health minister said on Thursday. Indonesia would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of 50 million initially agreed, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing. Budi said the government had "embarked on a discussion with the Chinese government to ask for an additional 90-100 million (doses)".

  • Grand Canyon's east entrance will reopen after yearlong closure. What visitors should know

    After a yearlong closure to protect the neighboring Navajo Nation from COVID-19 exposure, Grand Canyon's East entrance at Desert View is reopening.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • 40 years later, AIDs still shapes the way we live. This exhibit marks Miami’s journey

    Coral Gables Museum is reflecting on how AIDS changed society and people 40 years after its start.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims rise again, but labor market recovery gaining steam

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the increase likely understated the rapidly improving labor market conditions as more parts of the economy reopen and fiscal stimulus kicks in. Households have also been upbeat in their assessment of the labor market. "Our belief is that continued moves to reopen the economy will result in a solid further advance in payrolls in the April jobs report and that the claims data are likely not capturing the pace of improvement in the labor market," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

  • Virgin Voyages moves cruise line debut to England, canceling sailings in US waters

    Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line moving sailings abroad as the timeline to resume cruising in U.S. waters remains unclear.

  • U.S. restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aid

    WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump. The package, including humanitarian, economic and development assistance, was detailed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of an effort to repair American ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It marked Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some parts of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated under President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Brandon Lewis heads to Northern Ireland for emergency talks after 55 police injured amid loyalist unrest

    Brandon Lewis is due to hold emergency talks with Northern Ireland’s political parties on Thuraday in a bid to quell the violent unrest among loyalist groups. The Northern Secretary is travelling to Belfast after the Stormont Assembly was recalled to hold an urgent debate in the wake of a sixth consecutive night of rioting in the province. Whitehall sources said Mr Lewis would urge the parties to try to diffuse tensions and put on a united front, after days of highly-charged political debate between rival politicians. However, Labour has called for Boris Johnson to “step up” and take personal charge of the talks, adding: “The Prime Minister must convene cross-party talks in Northern Ireland, and engage with the joint-custodians to the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish Government to find solutions and resolve tensions.” It comes after Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening issued a further statement condemning the violence, after a bus was set on fire by groups of hooded men in Belfast and a photographer was assaulted while recording scenes of disorder in the city. Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland executive have released a joint statement condemning the violence, with First Minister Arlene Foster describing the scenes across the province as “totally unacceptable.” So far 55 police officers have been injured during clashes across Northern Ireland with groups, largely comprising adolescents, who are said to have been spurred on by paramilitary groups. Mr Lewis is expected to urge the main political parties to try to resolve tensions which erupted last week after the decision not to prosecute 24 members of Sinn Fein, including deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, who attended an IRA funeral in an alleged breach of lockdown rules. While Mrs Foster has accused the Police Service of Northern Ireland of undermining the rule of law and called for the resignation of the chief constable, critics have sought to blame the unrest on the DUP’s inflammatory language. Others have attempted to characterise the violence on Brexit and Boris Johnson’s failure to spell out the implications of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the trade disruption that has resulted in the wake of the transition period. They included Stephen Farry, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party, who dismissed Mr Johnson’s appeals or calm as “platitudes”, telling Times Radio: “Brexit has set the tone...which has destabilised Northern Ireland very badly.” He was joined by Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Socialist Democratic and Labour Party, who told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme that while he was “outraged” by Sinn Fein’s behaviour the tensions were also a “ direct result of a British Prime Minister who has lied to the unionist people of Northern Ireland.” However, Lord Caine, a former special adviser to multiple Northern Ireland secretaries, pushed back against the suggestion that Brexit was the sole cause of the latest unrest. He pointed to the role of paramilitary groups who he warned were stoking divisions and exploiting young people within loyalist communities, adding: “It would be wrong to attribute what has happened simply to Brexit and the protocol.” “To a large degree paramilitary activity is often the cloak simply for the sort of criminality, racketeering and exerting control within communities by people who essentially wrap themselves in the flag and carry out gangsterism. “So it's not just about politics but obviously there is a political dimension to this. There is widespread angst within the Unionist community over the implementation of the protocol.” Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Thursday morning, Mrs Foster said: "Today is not the time to rehearse the arguments in the last few weeks. We should all know that when politics are perceived to fail, those who fill the vacuum cause despair. "Northern Ireland faces deep political challenges ahead." Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill added: "I think it's incumbent upon us all as Assembly members, as political leaders to meet and to publicly express our deep concern at the recent violence and ongoing street disorder," she said. Ms O'Neill described the scenes in Belfast as a "very dangerous escalation of events in recent days, and it is utterly deplorable". She said she had spoken earlier with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who also briefed a special meeting of the Executive on the police response.

  • Georgia voting law 'built on a lie' -White House

    "The Georgia legislation is build on a lie," Psaki told reporters. She said that Republican lawmakers' claims that a new measure would curb voting fraud flew in the face of the facts."There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election," she said. "What there was, however, was record-setting turnout, especially by voters of color."Democrats won two Georgia runoff races for the U.S. Senate, thanks in part to a surge of African-Americans taking advantage of early voting rules.Psaki said that reality is what drove Georgia Republicans to change voting laws."For politicians who didn't like the outcome, they're not changing their policies to win more votes. They're changing the rules to exclude more voters," she said.Psaki's comments came in response to a question about the decision by Major League Baseball to move its annual All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado.Professional baseball and other large U.S. corporations, including Coca-Cola and Delta have criticized Georgia's election law.