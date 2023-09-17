We must prepare ourselves for long war in Ukraine – NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine will last for a while, and the Western society needs to be ready for this.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with the German media group Funke, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As the NATO Secretary General explained, "most wars last longer than expected when they first begin," and that is why the Alliance must prepare for a long war in Ukraine.

Quote: "We are all wishing for a quick peace. But at the same time we must recognise: if president [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. If president Putin and Russia lay down their weapons, we will have peace," Stoltenberg asserted.

Stoltenberg stressed that after the end of the war, Ukraine will have to receive security guarantees so that Russian aggression against it does not happen again.

"The peace agreement should not serve as a respite for Russia to attack [Ukraine] again. We can no longer allow Russia to endanger security in Europe. There is no doubt that Ukraine will eventually be in NATO," the Secretary General said.

Background:

Last month, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, stated that the G7 countries were aware of the protracted nature of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and were ready to support Kyiv for as long as necessary.

At the same time, US President Joseph Biden hopes that the war in Ukraine will not last for years, as resources are limited and Russian President Vladimir Putin will realise that it is not in Russia's interests.

