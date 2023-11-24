We must protect Wisconsin Supreme Court justice from intimidation and threats | Letters

When did it become acceptable to threaten a Supreme Court Justice if she doesn’t vote the way you want? ("Speaker: Removing justice ‘on the table,’” Oct. 13).

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he will consider impeachment of Judge Janet Protasiewicz if he disagrees with her handling of the gerrymandering case coming before the court. So let’s be clear, Vos has threatened a duly elected Supreme Court judge with losing her job if he doesn’t agree with a decision she makes on the case?

Impeachment threat has no merit in law. That won't stop Robin Vos from trying.

I can't support impeachment. I helped elect 3 Republicans to Wisconsin Supreme Court.

This is attempted intimidation and Vos should pay the consequences that anyone who attempts to interfere in a judge’s decision would get. We need to keep our judicial system free of intimidation from any quarter for all our sakes.

We should all be concerned when our representatives who should be working for the people are instead so concerned with staying in power at all costs that they will do anything – including intimidating our judges – to do so.

Glenn Luedtke, Franklin

