New must-read books for the ultimate escape in August

For me, reading is the ultimate escape, anti-anxiety balm and tranquilizer. I'm already stressing about the end of summer and back to school, whatever that means this year. With so much unknown about the fall, down to when and if my four kids will have a regular schedule (and when I’ll find time to work myself!), I’m turning to the pages of a new crop of books. These compelling stories written by stellar debut and established authors promise to get me out of my own head and into their worlds, problems and imaginations.

With so many plans uncertain, at least you can add these upcoming releases to your calendar.

August Releases

Aug. 1:

'Cleo McDouglas Regrets Nothing' by Allison Winn Scotch

When Senator Cleo McDougal decides to run for president, an old childhood friend writes an op-ed about secrets from her past, even calling into question the paternity of her son. Cleo decides to craft a list of regrets and heads off to make amends in this commentary on women in politics, overcoming the past, and what it means to be truly sorry.

Aug. 4:

'The Death of Vivek Oji' by Akwaeke Emezi

A family struggles to understand a son they barely knew in "The Death of Vivek Oji." Set in Nigeria, where the author grew up, the beautifully written narrative follows Vivek’s journey — including his blackouts, his transition from adolescence to adulthood and his close relationship with his cousin. Slices of mystery, violence, fear and love combine in this dramatic tale which is on many "most anticipated" lists.

'Luster' by Raven Leilani

"Luster," by debut novelist Raven Leilani, promises to be an August hit. When twenty-something aspiring artist Edie meets Eric, she learns about his open marriage which comes with many rules. But then she unexpectedly gets thrown into his home-life by becoming allies with his wife and grows close to his adopted daughter. As Edie searches for her identity as an artist and a Black woman, she spins a tale of intrigue and coming-of-age, all with electric storytelling.

'Lost Souls at the Neptune Inn' by Betsy Carter

A head-turning grandmother who never “took to motherhood,” her daughter who tries in vain to get her love needs met and a music-loving granddaughter have their lives uprooted in 1950s New Rochelle when a strange new man comes to town.

'Inferno: A Memoir of Motherhood and Madness' by Catherine Cho

The daughter of Korean immigrants, Catherine Cho takes her newborn son on a trip from London to the U.S. where she unexpectedly develops psychosis and ends up being hospitalized by her husband at a psychiatric facility. Catherine takes us through her past traumas, recounts her experiences and gives an explosive account of the pitfalls of motherhood.

'Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger: A Memoir' by Lisa Donovan

James Beard Award-winning essayist and southern pastry chef Lisa Donovan documents her struggles in a male-dominated field, her mixed-race heritage, her own experience with abuse and assault and how she put her life back together through the salvation of food.

Donovan herself had been told at every juncture that she wasn’t enough: she came from a struggling southern family that felt ashamed of its own mixed race heritage and whose elders diminished their women. She survived abuse and assault as a young mother. But Donovan’s salvations were food, self-reliance, and the network of women in food who stood by her.

'The Boys’ Club' by Erica Katz

A story of sexual abuse that occurs at a top-tier law firm written under a pseudonym by a currently practicing lawyer, "The Boys’ Club" tracks one woman’s entry into the male-dominated world of high-stakes law and what happens when her carefully planned life spins out of control.

'With or Without You' by Caroline Leavitt

A page-turner by The New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of "A Mighty Blaze," this story about a nurse who falls into a coma raises issues of loyalty, friendship, love and life, all set to music. When Stella wakes from her coma, she develops an uncanny ability to draw and identify everyone’s innermost feelings. Her husband and best friend, who bonded during her illness, may have formed a new relationship as she lay sleeping.