We must be ready for possible conflict with Russia – Norwegian Defence Minister

Bjørn Arild Gram, Minister of Defence of Norway, has urged the country to be ready for a possible conflict even after the end of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: Gram during a lecture in the Oslo Military Society Assembly on the evening of 5 February, as reported by European Pravda with reference to VG

Details: Gram stressed that sprouts of democracy were destroyed in Russia and "nothing indicates Russia will become like us".

Quote: "Those few Russians who are trying to protest are being thrown behind bars or sent to the war. There they are being used as cannon fodder. There is no opposition there, no freedom of media, no civil society which would be allowed to at least somehow counter the regime which is growing more and more authoritarian."

Gram stressed that such Russia "will stay with us for a long time", therefore even after the war against Ukraine ends, the threat will remain.

"We must be ready that Russia may review its plans and where it deploys its forces in response to Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership," the Norwegian defence minister stated.

In connection with this he stressed the importance of the increase of investments into the defence, training and improvement of compatibility of Norwegian Armed Forces with the allies in NATO.

Background: The military from many other countries have made similar statements lately.

Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, said that Russia might attack a NATO country in 5-8 years.

Micael Bydén, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sweden, and Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Swedish Minister of Civil Defence, stated that all Swedish citizens must be ready for war.

