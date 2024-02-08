‘We must remain vigilant.’ Advocates launch campaign for marriage equality ballot measure

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

MARRIAGE EQUALITY ADVOCATES LAUNCH BALLOT MEASURE CAMPAIGN

In 2008, Californians voted for Proposition 8, which enshrined marriage in the California Constitution as being between one man and one woman.

This November, they get a chance to reconsider.

Proponents of a ballot measure to remove that definition from the state constitution came together in a virtual press conference Wednesday to unveil their campaign for what they’re calling the “Freedom to Marry” ballot measure.

The occasion was an auspicious one — 20 years ago next week, then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom defied state and national laws and ordered city officials to begin handing out marriage certificates to same-sex couples in a period which came to be called the “Winter of Love.”

Former California Assemblywoman Jackie Goldberg was there, and was among those who were married in San Francisco. On Wednesday, she said that discrimination against LGBTQ people “is not a new story,” and while the U.S. Supreme Court has made marriage equality the law of the land, she said that Republicans are conspiring to upend that law.

“This struggle is a long struggle, we’re not done with it yet,” she said.

Bamby Salcedo, who heads up the TransLatin@ Coalition, said that across the country, LGBTQ people — particularly transgender individuals — are being targeted by hostile legislation.

“We must remain vigilant,” she said.

Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, who authored the amendment that goes to the voters in November, challenged the notion that the ballot measure is a political ploy to boost voter turnout in a contentious presidential election year.

“Ultimately, we know that this is a nonpartisan issue, it is a bipartisan issue. Love is exactly that, it is love,” he said.

ACA 5, Low’s amendment, passed the Legislature with unanimous support, though most Republican lawmakers sat out the vote.

The amendment was opposed by a handful of conservative groups, including the California Capitol Connection, which in a statement of opposition said that marriage has been defined as being between man and woman “from the beginning.”

“God instituted it,” the group said.

MASSIVE SURVEY SHOWS TRANSGENDER SATISFACTION WITH GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

A massive survey of transgender Americans shows near-universal satisfaction with the gender-affirming care that they have received, defying a narrative pushed by conservative lawmakers, pundits and activists that many trans people experience regret from transitioning.

The survey, published by U.S. Trans Survey, a transgender advocacy group, is the largest ever conducted of transgender and nonbinary people in the U.S. More than 92,000 people responded from all 50 states, as well as from Washington, D.C., and U.S.-held territories.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 19 and Dec. 5, 2022, and was released this week.

It found that 98% of transgender people who receive hormone therapy as part of their gender-affirming care were satisfied with their lives. It also found that 94% of trans people who had transitioned genders were satisfied as well.

However, the survey also found that many trans people do not feel safe where they live.

Nearly half, 47%, said that they had considered moving to another state because their home state had passed laws such as bans on gender-affirming care, participation in sports or using the bathroom that corresponds with their identity. Another 5% said they actually had moved because of such laws.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Not a day goes by without someone contacting me about their unaffordable electricity bills. Nobody should have to choose between heating their homes and buying food. It is time for the CPUC to focus more on affordability of this necessary service.”

- Assemblyman Joe Patterson, R-Rocklin, in a statement announcing AB 2205 that aims to lower electricity utility rates by 30% or more.

Best of The Bee:

The newest class of the California Hall of Fame walked the red carpet in Sacramento on Tuesday before being honored during a ceremony inside the California Museum in downtown Sacramento, via Sacramento Bee staff .

California’s largest state employee union fell victim to a ransomware attack last month that, according to a cybersecurity analyst, likely exposed Social Security numbers, home addresses, birth dates and other sensitive information, via Maya Miller.