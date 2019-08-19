The Must-See, Drop-Dead-Gorgeous Cars from the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Many of the priceless automobiles parked on the 18th green at the Pebble Beach golf course for the annual Concours d’Elegance can seem irrelevant to the casual observer. After all, does anyone really care about a 1930 Willys-Knight 66B Griswold roadster? Maybe not. And what even is a 1930 Willys-Knight 66B Griswold roadster? Anyway, automotive beauty comes in many forms, confusing names or perceived irrelevance aside. We're not experts on obscure, hyper-expensive vintage cars from decades gone by, but we found something to appreciate in these cars that caught our editors' eyes at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Click through for our favorites from the bougiest car event on the annual show circuit.