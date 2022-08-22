Photo / M51 Concepts

As trepidation concerning COVID-19 begins to wane, Americans are pulling out all stops when it comes to vacation spending. At the start of the summer, the Allianz Partners estimated that Americans would spend roughly $194 billion on vacations. That would be a 26% increase over 2021 and a 91% boost from pre-pandemic spending levels in 2019.

See: Top 10 Richest People in the World

Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Not only has the average American’s vacation grown pricier and more elaborate, but the nation’s wealthiest are also seeking over-the-top experiences. That’s where super yachts like the “Forge,” a 262-foot explorer-yacht concept designed by Anthony Glasson of M51, come in.

Created for the adventurous traveler — and capable of withstanding any weather conditions from the icy seas of Alaska to warm Caribbean waters — the yacht also includes a helipad.

But what really sets the yacht apart is its unique design, evoking the silhouette of a volcano in the water. A “pyramid-shaped superstructure in obsidian black and sharp angular decks,” creates the look, according to Boat International.

Vaulted ceilings and a panoramic glass ceiling in the master cabin allow for stargazing through the night, while an onboard gym, sauna, and sensory-deprivation tank allow for wellness activities.

Discover: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach

More: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles, the yacht will provide a next-level experience to its first owners.

The super yacht remains in the concept phase, as yet, and no price tag has been revealed.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Must See ‘Forge’ Super Yacht Modeled in Shape of Volcano