The Must-See Marijuana Commentary From the U.S. Surgeon General

Last year, the cannabis industry gained validation like never before. For the first time ever, an industrialized country legalized recreational marijuana, with Canada ending nine decades of prohibition and lifting the curtain on what should be billions of dollars in added annual sales by the early part of the next decade.

It also was a year of advancement in the U.S., with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the first cannabis-derived drug, a number of states giving the green light to marijuana in some capacity, and President Trump signing the Farm Bill into law. The Farm Bill legalized hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol oil.

Cannabis is stuck in neutral in the U.S.

But in spite of all this, the marijuana industry in the U.S. remains stuck in neutral. Cannabis is still a Schedule I drug in the U.S., meaning it's wholly illegal, prone to abuse, and not recognized as having any medical benefits. Even with 32 states legalizing pot in some capacity, this scheduling creates a lot of problems for weed businesses operating domestically.

For example, domestic cannabis companies are subject to U.S. tax code 280E, which was introduced all the way back in 1982. In short, businesses that sell a federally illicit substance are disallowed from taking normal corporate income tax deductions, save for cost of goods sold, which is usually only a small percentage of total sales. This can lead to an effective tax rate on corporate income of up to 90%, which can constrain hiring and business expansion.

U.S. marijuana companies also have limited or no access to basic banking services. Even with the federal government taking a hands-off approach to regulating the cannabis industry, banks are concerned with the possibility of facing criminal and/or financing penalties for providing banking services to pot-based companies. This can leave weed businesses in the U.S. struggling to find funding.

Medical research companies can suffer, too. The drug's Schedule I classification creates a lot of red tape that can seriously reduce benefit-versus-risk analysis and clinical studies. This analysis is what lawmakers in Congress have requested to better understand marijuana and consider it for rescheduling or de-scheduling.

