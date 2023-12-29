Must-See Michigan Winter Destinations: Mount Brighton

Coach and ski instructor Mitchell Krass prepares to meet high school students at Mount Brighton on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Each year, journalists in some of Michigan's smaller markets put together a holiday series. This year, our writers wanted to share their favorite winter destinations, to give readers a bucket list for the cold months to come.

GENOA TOWNSHIP — Move over Colorado, there's a ski and snowboard lodge nestled right here in Michigan. And unlike your mountainous slopes, these can be conquered in a day.

Mount Brighton doesn't try to compete with real mountains — it knows better. But the Vail Resorts-owned complex with 130 acres of skiable slopes is a must-visit destination because it's a great place to learn.

General Manager Mike Giorgio said its size makes it "accessible, not intimidating."

Giorgio said people visit Mount Brighton to learn how to ski or brush up on their skills, sometimes to warm up for an out-of-state vacation.

"So many of our passholders grow up with places like Mount Brighton and hold those places in their heart and then take the next step to go out to Beaver Creek, Kirkwood, Stevens Pass, Whistler. I think that's what we, by design, are trying to create," he said.

A lodge overlooks the slopes at Mount Brighton on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Mount Brighton is 1,330 feet above sea level at its highest point, with a base elevation of 1,100 feet. There are 24 trails, from beginner to intermediate to advanced, plus two terrain parks with jumps, rails, obstacles and other features.

"I think we have some of, if not the best, terrain parks," Giorgio said. "They're probably our highest traffic areas."

As a daytrip destination, Mount Brighton is about 20 minutes north of Ann Arbor and 43 miles east of Detroit.

"Accessibility to the highway is big, so we have a lot of people who come up from Toledo, and I absolutely think the same for someone from a little bit north of us," Giorgio said. "There's plenty of lodging around Brighton, and Brighton is just a really good place to check out. We've got great dining. The restaurants are awesome."

Must-See Michigan Winter Destinations: Rosa Parks Ice Rink

A long history

The land where Mount Brighton sits was originally farmland. The ski hill is man-made.

The original hill, when it opened for the 1960-1961 season, was smaller than today, with one J-lift to take skiers up. The resort expanded and developed over the decades with more trails, chairlifts, a lodge with a lounge and dining.

In 2012, Vail Resorts purchased the business and invested millions in renovations and equipment upgrades. Vail replaced the massive turbine-powered Schneehex snow cannon, nicknamed the "snow witch," with dozens of smaller, state-of-the art snow guns for complete coverage.

Vail also completely revamped the lodge and restaurant to mimic the style of western resorts. The main lodge has the Ski Hill Grill and Bruhn's Bar, and a modern-style fireplace. Customers can also visit Ore Creek Mountain Grill.

"As a company we’re invested in making the guest and employee experience the best we can," Giorgio said. "That means building and maintaining strong infrastructure, updating the lodge, making sure we have the best snowmaking equipment, the best lifts, and the best beer on draft."

The entrance to Mount Brighton in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Hours of operation at Mount Brighton are subject to change. For the early 2023-2024 season, the resort is open 3-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. The ticket window opens 30 minutes prior.

Special holiday hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 1, Jan. 14-15, and February 18-19.

Lift tickets are available to purchase at the resort or in advance online at mtbrighton.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/tickets.aspx.

An equipment rental and ski shop are available for visitors who need to gear up. The resort rents skis, ski boots, poles, snowboards and snowboard boots. The Chairlift Ski Shop has other gear for sale, including helmets, hats, goggles, socks, and base layer clothing.

Lessons are offered to first-timers, children and adults. While Mount Brighton doesn't have on-site lodging, there are several hotels in the surrounding area.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Must-See Michigan Winter Destinations: Mount Brighton