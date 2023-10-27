We must seek military assistance to Ukraine and help it not disappear – Lithuanian President

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has no doubt that the EU member states will agree on financial support for Ukraine and that it will be provided.

Source: Nausėda on air with LRT, reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda pointed out that there had been a discussion by EU leaders of the creation of a €50 billion fund to support Ukraine and noted that support for Kyiv remains a priority for the European Union.

"And despite all the challenges in the Middle East, we must seek not only military assistance, but also help Ukraine not to collapse economically, not to collapse as a state, which is impossible without financial injections," the Lithuanian president stressed.

He said that European leaders had not yet reached an agreement on where the money should come from to create the fund to support Ukraine.

At the same time, Nausėda has no doubt that Ukraine will receive support from European countries after discussions on where to get funding for this fund are completed.

"The discussions will continue, first of all on the sources and structure of the budget itself, but regardless of how the discussions end, I believe there is no doubt that Ukraine will be provided with financial support," he stressed.

Background:

EU leaders discussed for the first time the European Commission's request to member states to provide an additional €66 billion to the 2021-2027 long-term budget. Of this, €50 billion is to be allocated for Ukraine.

At the same time, the new Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned the EU against further financial assistance to Kyiv due to corruption in Ukraine.

Before leaving for the EU summit, Fico said that he did not want to support sanctions against Russia without assessing their impact on individual EU countries and that he was not going to support arms aid to Ukraine.

