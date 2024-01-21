Must all students in K-12 wear uniforms? It’s up for consideration for Broward schools

Broward students may have have to trade in their pullovers and pajamas for polos when they step on school campuses next year.

The School Board is considering a proposal Tuesday from Board member Daniel Foganholi to develop a policy that would require a “unified dress code” for all students in K-12 starting in the 2024-25 school year.

This would likely mean students would be required a collared shirt, choosing from a limited number of solid colors, as well as pants, shorts or skirts of a solid color.

It’s the district’s latest attempt to try a new approach to improving safety, security and school climate. The district scrapped recent attempts to implement clear backpacks and create an internal police force after those ideas got an overwhelmingly negative response from the public.

However, Foganholi told the South Florida Sun Sentinel he expects a uniform dress policy to generate more support.

“I speak to parents, students, community leaders, and business leaders. They love the idea,” Foganholi told the Sun Sentinel. “Of course, there are small numbers that are against it, especially students that love dressing down to school. We will always have a small group that is against something, but I do not believe that this will get the same amount of pushback that those issues did. Change is hard.”

Uniforms are already common in many district-run elementary schools. Some middle schools require them but few high schools do. Right now, a School Advisory Council at each campus votes on whether to require them.

Proponents argue that uniforms help students focus more academics rather than fashion, and help reduce bullying related to students’ clothing choices. Opponents say it reduces individuality and may force parents to spend money on bland clothes that the students are unlikely to wear outside of school.

Apollo Middle in Hollywood has required uniforms for more than 20 years. The school’s PTSA also keeps a collection of pre-owned clothes and other supplies for families in need.

Eighth grader Seven Simpson, 15, said the school uniforms make his life simper. He said he alternates between red, white and blue shirts.

“It kind of keeps me in order with my clothing. I like it,” Simpson said.

Apollo Principal Louis Kushner said he has heard few complaints about uniforms. The school did make one adjustment for this year, based on feedback: allowing students to wear jeans, in addition to slacks, shorts and skirts, he said.

Kushner said the biggest advantage he sees relates to school security. Since students must wear a polo shirt that’s red, white, blue or burgundy, someone entering campus wearing something else stands out.

“If somebody tries to walk through my front door with a yellow polo. I’m stopping them right then and there,” he said. “I will ask where is your uniform. Let me see our ID. We can challenge if, God forbid, someone tries to enter the campus that’s not supposed to be here.”

Foganholi said he sees another benefit to uniforms: the ability of students to develop self worth and good habits. He said he has been disappointed to see a lot of students at some schools show up in pajamas.

“I am a strong believer that children cannot respect and value other people, until they learn to value and respect themselves,” he said. “I want our scholars to be able to look in the mirror and be proud of what they look like and how they are dressed.”

Caroline Walsh, a junior at Western High in Davie, doesn’t see that happening. She opposes mandatory uniforms.

“No one looks in the mirror and says, I’m so studious today because I’m wearing a uniform. No one is going to think that,” she said. “Uniforms seem uncomfortable. People just want to be comfortable when we’re at school. We’re there to learn.”

The school uniform idea actually came up a year ago when the School Board discussed it in a secret closed-door meeting on ways to improve school safety. Many lawyers and public records advocates said the discussion violated state law because school uniforms don’t fit into a narrow list of security reasons a School Board can meet in the shade.

The School Board then added the topic to a June 12 school security public hearing, but that meeting was dominated by complaints about a proposal to mandate clear backpacks. The School Board scrapped the backpack plan and hadn’t brought the uniform idea back up for reconsideration for until now.

If the School Board approves the proposal Tuesday, it would still need to through a rule development process, which would likely take 60 to 90 days and come back to the board for a final vote.

Board member Sarah Leonardi said he’s open-minded about the idea.

‘I think the district needs to collect student and parent input on the idea,” she said.

Board member Debbi Hixon is skeptical. She said the idea has proven highly unpopular at high schools, with school advisory committees voting it down every time it’s proposed.

“There are advantages and disadvantages to everything,” Hixon said. “It’s set up now where schools are allowed to vote for it. I wouldn’t want it mandated across the board without data to prove there’s a reason to do that.”

The research on the effectiveness of school uniforms has been mixed, with some studies saying there is no discernable change to student behavior, while others show a negligible improvement in student behavior and attendance.

Foganholi makes a bolder claim in his agenda item.

“Student on student bullying complaints will decrease by 25% in the first year of implementation,” his item said.

Asked where that figure came from, Foganholi said the district’s office of Equity, Diversity and School Climate provided it, saying it’s based on a drop of bullying cases and dress code violations at schools after they switched to a unified dress code.

“I believe that this generation with social media really deal with the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ more than any other generation,” Foganholi said. “When I went to school, wearing uniforms was a blessing for my family, because it helped with affordability and the fact that my parents couldn’t afford multiple outfits for me to have. It evened the playing field and made sure that we focused on academics.”