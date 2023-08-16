We must tackle the domestic violence challenge in Memphis and Shelby County | Opinion

Domestic violence is a big part of our violent crime challenge, and we must tackle it aggressively.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in calendar year 2022, there were 16,232 reported domestic violence offenses in Shelby County, with 14,158 occurring in Memphis. We are keeping pace with that this year, with 8,314 reported domestic violence offenses countywide during the first half of 2023 and 7,346 of those in Memphis. These figures represent only those incidents reported to law enforcement.

Guns have become the weapon of choice in domestic violence aggravated assault cases. According to data from the Memphis Police Department, 56% of reported domestic violence aggravated assault cases in 2022 involved firearms. That compares to less than 25% in 2011. For the first half of this year, 52% of reported domestic violence aggravated assaults involved firearms.

In 2020, the University of Memphis Public Safety Institute issued an evaluation on the effectiveness of services to domestic violence victims in Shelby County. The evaluation concluded that there is:

Widespread frustration among victims, criminal justice personnel, and service providers related to the level of cooperation in providing services to victims Challenges related to sufficient collaboration and communication Lack of funding and services available for victims pursuing social services, and A serious lack of 24/7 services.

There was also a sense among the university researchers that there are many resources available or potentially available for domestic violence victims which are simply not being utilized as effectively as they could be.

How a lethality assessment protocol works

As a follow up to the evaluation, the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs awarded a grant to the Institute to oversee development of a strategic plan to (1) ensure a coordinated response to domestic violence and (2) reduce offender recidivism, especially in aggravated assault cases involving firearms. A task force of key stakeholders was established to develop the plan.

Éthele Hilliard, transition manager at the Family Safety Center, holds a proclamation declaring Nov. 17 Domestic Violence Awareness Day. Both Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris signed proclamations. Hilliard is pictured here with J.D. Smith, commander of the domestic violence unit for the Memphis Police Department, on Nov. 17, 2020.

The task force completed the strategic plan on schedule. It is composed of eight strategies and 35 action items.

One of the key strategies in the plan is better use and sharing of a Lethality Assessment Protocol (LAP). By measuring potential risk to the victim, LAPs can provide vital information to court personnel in setting bail and making sentencing decisions upon a finding of guilt. They can also help identify the kind of support services a particular victim needs.

The plan recommends development of an electronic version of the LAP so that law enforcement can ensure it is shared with other key parties immediately, including judicial commissioners who initially set bail in most cases. Because the LAP is currently in paper form, it is not consistently reaching decision-makers in the judicial process. This needs to change.

How the plan works to protect victims

A Domestic Violence Rapid Response Team (DVRRT) has been in place for agencies to collaborate on responses to certain cases. However, it has not consistently been focused on the more serious, high-risk cases (determined by reviewing the LAPs), nor has it consistently provided the kind of rapid, coordinated responses envisioned. The plan calls for a restructured DVRRT to promptly connect high-risk victims to services and build strong cases against the perpetrators.

Safe emergency housing for domestic violence victims continues to be a dire need in our community. The plan calls for expanding the YWCA’s shelter capacity as well as other safe housing opportunities for victims.

The plan also calls for assessing the capacity of current agencies to provide 24/7 responses to the needs of victims and, as part of that assessment, to align the structure of the Family Safety Center with best practices as the designated hub for referring victims to services.

The university research team will now be responsible for (1) a process evaluation focused on plan development and implementation followed by (2) an impact evaluation examining the outcome of the plan.

Development of the strategic plan and its implementation are key parts of the local Safe Community Action Plan.

To review the plan, visit the Institute website at https://memphis.edu/psi.

Bill Gibbons serves as executive director of the University of Memphis Public Safety Institute and president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. Formerly, he served as district attorney for Shelby County and as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. He has also served on the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

