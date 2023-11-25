We must provide Ukraine with more air defence assets – Latvian president after heavy Russian attack

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, having witnessed Russia's largest-ever drone attack on Kyiv, has stated that Ukraine must be provided with more air defence assets.

Source: Rinkēvičs during a press conference in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, we have witnessed the largest Russian drone attack on Kyiv. I spent six hours in a shelter. The Lithuanian prime minister (Ingrida Šimonytė – ed.) was next to me," Rinkēvičs said.

Details: The president stressed that the Russian attack failed to achieve its goal, but it revealed that "we must do our best to provide Ukraine with more air defence assets, more ammunition, more military equipment".

"Not only to help Ukraine on the battlefield but also to protect civilians," the Latvian president added.

Background: Earlier, Rinkēvičs posted a photo of himself in a Kyiv shelter on the night of 24-25 November as the city faced a massive Russian drone attack.

On the night of 24-25 November, Russia launched a record 75 Shahed kamikaze UAVs to attack Ukraine.

