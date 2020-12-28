We must vaccinate two million a week to avoid third Covid wave, Government told

Danielle Sheridan
A volunteer receives the Oxford vaccine, which is expected to be approved soon - John Cairns/&nbsp;University of Oxford
A volunteer receives the Oxford vaccine, which is expected to be approved soon - John Cairns/ University of Oxford

Vaccines will have to be delivered at a rate of two million a week – double the current target – to avoid a devastating third Covid wave, ministers have been warned. 

The projection has been made by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in a new paper shared with the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which is understood to be circulating in Whitehall. 

It comes as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been hailed as a "game-changer", is expected to be approved by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency imminently.

The vaccine offers the hope of a rapid expansion of the roll-out of jabs because it does not require special storage, and the Government has ordered 100 million doses. 

Monday saw a record 41,385 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus, with public health officials warning that the "very high level of infection is of growing concern".

Currently, around 200,000 people a week have been vaccinated, although Government sources told The Telegraph that a volunteer army will be delivering at least one million jabs a week by mid-January.  

However, the LSHTM modelling argues that this is not enough to avoid a third wave of coronavirus more deadly than the first.

It said: "The most stringent intervention scenario with Tier 4 England-wide and schools closed during January and two million individuals vaccinated per week is the only scenario we considered which reduces peak ICU burden below the levels seen during the first wave."

The roll-out of the Oxford jab is a core element of the Government's exit strategy from tough lockdown measures.

Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of the NHS, hailed the vaccination programme as "the ­biggest chink of hope for the year ahead".  

"We are back in the eye of the storm with a second wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe and, indeed, this country," he said.

"We think by late spring, with vaccine supplies continuing to come on stream, we will have been able to offer all vulnerable people across this country Covid vaccination. That perhaps provides the biggest chink of hope for the year ahead."

More areas of the country are set to be moved into Tier 4 this week, with up to two thirds of England likely to enter the toughest restrictions. 

Whitehall sources suggested that millions more would fall under the rules when area banding is reviewed on Wednesday, with "sizeable chunks" of the Midlands and the North expected to enter the highest tier.

The Government has not ruled out tougher new "Tier 5" restrictions, which could close schools and universities, or the prospect of a new national lockdown in January. However, a Whitehall source said that, in the "immediate future" the expansion of Tier 4 was more likely.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of Sage, told the Today programme that he also did not believe the one million weekly vaccination target would be enough to combat the spread of the virus.

"If we do manage to hit the target of one million a week, frankly I don't think that is enough," he told the Today Programme. "We are going to have to speed that up if we want to get the country covered."

A Government source insisted there were detailed plans for the roll-out of the vaccine and said they expected "hundreds more sites through the primary care network and anticipate the volumes we have been doing to be accelerated should Astra Zeneca come online".

Senior Tory MPs told The Telegraph that discussion about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on the MPs' health WhatsApp group said "approval is expected this week". 

Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and a member of Sage, said such a ruling would be a "game changer", but warned that rolling out the vaccine would be likely to "take us right into the summer".

Prof Semple told BBC Breakfast: "To get the wider community herd immunity from vaccination rather than through natural infection will take probably 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the population to be vaccinated, and that, I'm afraid, is going to take us right into the summer, I expect." 

A Government spokesman said: "The UK was the first country in the world to start a vaccination programme using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and because of our swift and decisive action there has been a regular and steady supply of vaccine doses arriving into the UK since early December.

"Our brilliant NHS has now vaccinated over 600,000 people against Covid-19, and over the coming weeks and months the rate of vaccination will increase as millions more doses become available and the programme continues to expand."

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporters turn to Pence in latest far-fetched bid to overturn election

    Some of President Trump's most ardent supporters are hoping that Vice President Pence will help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors

    An unidentified group of U.S.-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported Monday, in a step that could bring the hardest-hit country in the Middle East closer to inoculating its citizens against the coronavirus. It quoted the chief of the country's Red Crescent Society as saying he expects the vaccine created by American drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to be imported by Jan. 19 “based on coordination with a group of benefactors in the U.S." Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has infected over 1.2 million people and killed nearly 55,000.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump fails to redraw politics' battle lines 2021 might just be incredible

  • Trump biographer says the humiliation of Mike Pence is ‘reaching a crescendo’

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’

  • Nashville bomber claimed to have cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before attack

    The man responsible for the bomb attack which ripped through Nashville on Christmas Day had told acquaintances he had cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before the attack, according to reports. Police on Sunday night named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man responsible for the bomb. Warner was killed in the blast and identified after police used DNA found on the scene to confirm his identity. It was matched with samples found on the motorhome which exploded injuring three people and damaging dozens of businesses. The vehicle was also registered to Warner. Warner, an unmarried IT specialist, had announced his retirement three weeks before the attack, his colleagues told the New York Times. The 63-year-old had also told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and given her his car, according to the newspaper. Records show that Warner had also signed away his home the day before Thanksgiving on November 26.

  • Army Suspends Former 1st Special Forces Group CO after Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

    Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Coronavirus variant from South Africa found in Japan

    Japan on Monday detected a coronavirus variant found in South Africa, the government said, the first such discovery in a nation that has already identified more than a dozen cases of another variant that is spreading rapidly in Britain. A woman in her 30s who arrived in Japan on Dec. 19 was found to be infected with the new virus variant, the health ministry said. The announcement of the detection of the South Africa-linked variant comes after the Japanese government on Monday started banning the entry of non-resident foreign nationals following the discovery of the UK variant in Japan.

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • After London property scandal, Pope reins in money controls throughout the Vatican

    Pope Francis has issued a new decree making charity funds more transparent and tightening controls on Vatican finances after a scandal over a luxury London property deal.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump fails to redraw politics' battle lines Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Italians accuse Germany of taking more than its fair share in European vaccine distribution

    Italians scrambling for Covid-19 vaccination appointments on Monday complained about “extra doses” of the Pfizer vaccine delivered to Germany as part of a scheme designed to treat all EU countries equally. Some politicians and public health experts bristled at the news that Germany received 10 times the number of doses as Italy on the first day of the vaccine roll-out. “The accounts don't add up," Italian virologist Roberto Burioni said on Twitter, pointing out the large discrepancy. Spain, Sweden, Croatia, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovenia and others each received 9,750 doses. But Germany, the EU’s largest member state and home to BioNTech, which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, received 151,125, a figure that is close to 9,750 doses for each of the 16 German federal states. Despite complaints from politicians, Italian health ministry officials defended the EU’s jointly procured vaccination distribution plan, which administers doses on a pro-rata basis to the 27 member states based on their Eurostat population count. Health undersecretary Sandra Zampa, called it an “absurd” controversy, noting the EU member states use different vaccine providers, with different delivery timings. “470,000 doses will soon be arriving in Italy,” said national Covid-19 commissioner Domenico Arcuri. "The 150,000 that were delivered in Germany are part of the next shipment that will arrive in our country starting on 28th of December. There is absolutely no discrimination.” The complaints came as it emerged on Monday that one southern German state had to dump around 1,000 doses after finding they were not properly chilled, while separately, eight care home workers in the north-eastern town of Stralsund were accidentally given five times the recommended dosage. BioNTech, which is based in Mainz, shipped vaccines directly to 25 German distribution centres, possibly outpacing shipments to elsewhere in Europe. German health ministry officials also said Berlin had signed a separate deal for 30 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Italy has also done separate deals for doses of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines in hopes of inoculating 13 million residents by the end of March. Italy registered another 445 coronavirus deaths Monday, bringing the number of people who have died from the virus since the pandemic began to 72,370.

  • Two New Jersey women arrested for holding 200 person party with ‘makeshift bar’

    People allegedly seen eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling at gathering

  • Fighters Launched from Carrier Give Cover to US Troops Withdrawing from Somalia

    F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • U.S. judge orders two Georgia counties to halt voter purge ahead of Senate runoff

    The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. "Defendants are enjoined from removing any challenged voters in Ben Hill and Muscogee Counties from the registration lists on the basis of National Change of Address data", Gardner wrote in the order. The judge is the sister of Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, who lost a race for Georgia governor in 2018.

  • 'People are looking for their loved ones': Croatia rocked by powerful 6.4 earthquake

    A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the western Balkans and collapsed buildings in central Croatia on Tuesday, leaving rescue teams combing through the rubble in the hard-hit town of Petrinja, about 30 miles south of the capital Zagreb. The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 1130 GMT near Petrinja, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The number of injured is not yet known. In Zagreb, panicked residents raced onto the streets. Pulitzer-prize winning New York writer Tim Page told the Telegraph: “We felt it good and hard here.” “I taught at USC in California for a number of years, so am quite accustomed to earthquakes, but this is the first time I have actually ever hidden myself under something.” In hard-hit Petrinja, which is home to around 20,000 people, images from the Croatian Red Cross showed collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble as residents desperately dug for survivors with their bare hands. "We are pulling people from cars, we don't know if there are dead or injured," the mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic told regional broadcaster N1. "There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones."

  • 2 women arrested after hosting 200-person 'makeshift bar' party in New Jersey

    26-year-old Denisse Tinizaray and 28-year-old Katherine Tinizaray, both of Newark, were arrested after the two failed to provide a liquor license.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump fails to redraw politics' battle lines Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.