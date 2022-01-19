‘That Must’ve Really Hurt You’: Sha’Carri Richardson Slammed for Reckless Tweet About Her Past Losses

Sha’Carri Richardson is ready to move on from her past and wishes her haters would too.

The track and field athlete had a rough season last year after being banned from competition and then underperforming in several races after the ban was lifted. Since that time, Richardson, who was loved by so many when she first won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in June 2021, saw many of her fans become her critics.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: September 3: Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States warming up before the 200m for women race during the Wanda Diamond League 2021 Memorial Van Damme Athletics competition at King Baudouin Stadium on September 3, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Instead of backing down, Richardson has decided to defend herself; she did just that in a Jan. 18 tweet. Addressing her haters, who seemingly continue to taunt her about her disappointing placement on the track, she wrote, “Y’all that keep saying I came last MONTHS AGO & y’all won’t see that again but has your life changed since ? Same place right ?”

After being disqualified from the Olympics for failing a drug test, Richardson was not allowed to race for two months. Her first race following the ban was at the Prefontaine Classic in August, where she placed last. The 21-year-old then decided to withdraw from the second race taking place that same day. She had another disappointing finish at the Diamond League competition in September 2021, where she placed fourth.

Some of her haters won’t let Richardson live down the outcome from those competitions. One person responded to her tweet with a jab. That person wrote, “That must’ve really hurt you.”

However, Richardson does have several people that are still rooting for her.

One person advised, “Stay off of social media. You have nothing to prove to anyone. Don’t let one incident become a part of you. You going to end up driving yourself crazy. People always have something to say, because they are not happy in there lives or they just like to keep up with the bullshit.”

Someone else wrote, “Girl… don’t trip on the NEGATIVE NANCYS-do your thing!! You GOT THIS!!! Yesterdays points don’t count for today ballgame. Stay focused & “E’ff” them HATERS!! Red heart You Sha’Carri.”

