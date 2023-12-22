Must-watch new documentary: Kansas journalist Joan Meyer died ‘in support of a cause’

A new documentary from Wichita Eagle visual journalists Jaime Green and Travis Heying tells the story of Joan Meyer, who owned and published the Marion County Record newspaper with her son, Eric Meyer, in Kansas.

Joan Meyer, who was 98, died Aug. 12, 2023, a day after Marion police served search warrants to conduct raids at her home and newspaper office. The raids sparked First Amendment concerns across the country.

If you’re unable to view the documentary, please try this link.