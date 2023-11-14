Mustang driver dies after careening into ditch during south Charlotte crash, police say

A 22-year-old Mustang driver was speeding when he lost control of his car, smashed into a brick sign and died in south Charlotte Monday night, police sad.

Brett Noland Birindelli was alone when he veered off Rea Road in the 9500 block about 9:10 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Birindelli was ejected from the car, police said. Officers found him unresponsive, and MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene, CMPD said.

Police are not saying how fast they believe Birindelli was driving. He was wearing a seat belt, according to CMPD.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Rea Road and Blakeney Greens Boulevard, MEDIC confirmed on Twitter.

The driver crashed into a brick, monument-like sign in front of a neighborhood, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported. The car ended up in a ditch off Rea Road at Alexander Martin Avenue, according to WSOC.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call CMPD Detective Danny Leung at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.