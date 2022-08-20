Mustang engulfs in flames after man pulls gun on another driver and crashes, police say

Lake County sheriffs responded to a single-car crash Friday night where a Ford Mustang veered down an embankment and burst into flames in unincorporated Waukegan.

An investigation revealed the driver of the Mustang, who fled the scene on foot, had been involved in a traffic altercation with a 40-year-old Gurnee man in the area of Wadsworth Road and Delany Road in Wadsworth. During the altercation, Joseph Ebler, 28, of the 11300 block of West Wadsworth Road in Beach Park, pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot the victim while they were stopped at a traffic light, officials said.

The victim fled southbound and Ebler followed him, pulled next to him and pointed his firearm in his direction. Ebler then lost control of the Mustang and crashed into the embankment.

Ebler fled on foot, but sheriff’s deputies caught up with him a short time later. He did not have a weapon on him, but a canine was sent to the scene and located a Glock 29 about 150 feet from the crash.

Ebler, who was uncooperative with authorities, appeared impaired, and had suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was later charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.