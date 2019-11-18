The Mustang Mach-E is fast, nimble, smooth. Is this the electric vehicle America has been waiting for?

LOS ANGELES – Sounding a bit like a flying car from “Blade Runner” and accelerating like an audition for the chase scene in “Bullitt,” the 2020 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV drew a line connecting Ford Motor Co.’s muscle-car history to a high-tech future as I took a first early ride on public streets, days before its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Rolling down El Segundo Boulevard, the Mach-E prototype’s Mustang-style shark nose, tri-bar lights and sporty proportions turned heads as development driver and Mustang racer Kai Goddard wheeled it through late-afternoon traffic to an active taxiway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport for slalom and acceleration runs.

The machine I sat in, which was formally introduced to the public Sunday night with much fanfare, was born in a moment of corporate soul-searching.

Inside the Mach-E: More Sync, fewer buttons

The Mach-E is a small SUV, about the size of the Ford compact Escape, but it offers considerably more passenger space, thanks to an efficient architecture Ford developed to underpin a family of upcoming electric vehicles. The battery fits beneath the floor, pretty much filling the space between the axles.

It’ll have one or two electric motors, depending on whether you want rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Each motor is mounted in the middle of the axle it powers, so there’s no engine under the hood. Combine that with an under-floor battery replacing the gas tank and no need for a center tunnel to connect the rear wheels and you have a surprisingly roomy passenger compartment for a sleek and sporty looking SUV.

There’s plenty of headroom in the rear seat, thanks to a designers’ trick of the eye: Painting the roof black creates the impression of a fast-falling, coupe-like roofline and rear window without sacrificing rear headroom and luggage space. The flat floor contributes to plentiful rear legroom.

There’s 29 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats and 4.8 more – enough for a standard carry-on bag – under the hood. The total is a bit less than an Escape offers.

Oops! Ford accidentally leaks Mustang Mach-E details prematurely

In the front seat, I had more head and knee room than I ever expected in a Mustang.

The controls include a big tablet-style touch screen for climate, audio, navigation and other features. A dial mounted low in the screen looks likely to control volume and several other functions. There’s no tuning dial. Ford promises this latest version of its Sync operating system will be the easiest to use, with better speech recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and easy access to apps on your phone.

The gauge cluster is a thin rectangle in front of the driver with largely digital displays. There are no round gauges, though it’d be easy enough to program the screen to provide them.

Ford plans options including a full-glass roof, animal-free interior and scooped sculpted seats.

Sales should begin in the third or fourth quarter of 2020, as a 2021 model.

The GT performance model will follow in the first half of calendar 2021.

Prices will start just under $44,000, according to information Ford inadvertently leaked the day of my first ride.

Mach-E: Fast, nimble, futuristic

My demo model was a prototype Mach-E Premium, with extended range and AWD.

The electric motors on its front and rear axles combine to produce 332 hp and 417 pound-feet of torque.

The more powerful Mach-E GTs will have AWD, 459 hp and 612 pound-feet of torque. A base model, rear-drive Mach-E with a single e-motor on its rear axle will have 255 hp.

The name game: Ford releases name of first all-electric Mustang SUV

The ride is smooth and comfortable, cushioning the impact of bumps and railroad tracks.

Despite aggressive Michelin tires for performance runs on a closed course, there’s not much road noise. That’s hard to achieve in electric vehicles, or EVs, because their batteries and motors are much quieter than a conventional engine and transmission.

The Mach-E leaped forward when Kai floored the accelerator – don’t call it a gas pedal; you’re burning electrons not dinosaurs. The Premium AWD hit 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds, about the same as a Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV and a respectable figure for the mid-performance model of any Mustang.

A GT will reach 60 mph in less than four seconds, quicker than a Porsche Macan Turbo, a similar-sized but far more expensive gasoline-powered luxury SUV. The top model, a GT Performance – the same power as a GT, but presumably more aggressive programming and tires – should reach 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.