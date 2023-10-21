Mustang Mach-Es Recalled Because Full-Throttle Acceleration Can Melt Welds

Ford has issued a recall for high-voltage battery Bussed Electrical Center issues on extended range RWD, extended range AWD, and GT model Mustang Mach-Es produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years. The order impacts just under 35,000 Mustang Mach-Es produced between 2020 and 2022.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing, the problem is with the high-voltage battery's main contactors. The components are prone to overheat after DC fast charging and "repeated wide open pedal events" causing potential for the contactor to either lose its ability to close or get welded closed. In other words, either driving or charging the car quickly can put a strain on the piece and lead to a major problem.

The offending component has been out of circulation since at least 2022 and the problem has already been recalled once. That initial recall, in June of last year, came with an over-the-air software update. After 107 reports of vehicles losing power after the software update, this one involves a full replacement of the car's Bussed Electrical Center. While many cars have had some sort of issue since the initial recall, Ford says that no crashes or injuries have been attributed to the problem.

If you own a Mach-E that could be impacted by the recall, go to your Ford dealer for a quick repair whenever you can. Until then, keep your "wide open pedal events" in check and keep an eye out for any sudden loss of power.

Via the Drive.

You Might Also Like