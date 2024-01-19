Musume employees told management of gas odor before Sandman hotel explosion: new lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by an employee severely injured in last week’s explosion in downtown Fort Worth is suing the owners of Sandman Signature Hotel, its restaurant, and Atmos Energy for negligence, alleging employees alerted management of a natural gas odor, but there was no evacuation or other action taken in response.

Maite Karen Lopez Ontiveros, 28, was at the epicenter of the blast and was the most seriously injured of the 21 people hurt in the gas-related explosion, according to the suit. She was an employee working in the kitchen of the Musume restaurant located in the basement of the Sandman hotel. She remains in critical condition at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

Northland Properties — the company that owns the hotel — and Musume and its owners Rock Libations and SBBC Hospitium are also named defendants in the suit, which was filed Thursday in a Dallas County district court.

“Mrs. Lopez Ontiveros is fighting for her life, intubated and in a medically induced coma, with a low chance of survival,” the lawsuit states.

Lopez reported to the kitchen of Musume to begin kitchen prep on the morning of Jan. 8. Lopez and other witnesses “alarmingly” began to smell strong wafts of “rotten eggs” and experienced a burning sensation in their eyes, evidencing a gas leak in the basement of the Sandman hotel, the suit says.

Although witnesses alerted hotel management of the strong odors of gas, no evacuation followed, the suit alleges.

Lopez decided to finish one more task and return home to her family out of concern for her safety, the suit says.

At around 3:30 p.m., a blue flame suddenly and without warning ignited in the restaurant’s kitchen, leading to a “tragic” gas explosion, causing the first floor of the hotel to collapse on top of Lopez, the suit says.

Lopez took the “brunt” of the explosion as she was in the “epicenter” of the incident, the suit alleges. She has undergone 10 surgical procedures and is expected to undergo more in the future.

She is currently intubated and is in a medically induced coma with burns covering about 23 percent of her body including her upper right arm, her back, buttocks, and both legs, according to the suit. She also suffers from a fractured humerus, a lacerated liver, a lacerated kidney, broken ribs and punctured lungs, according to the suit.

The suit says while the vision of Atmos is to be the safest provider of natural gas services, the company has a “long” and publicly documented history of unsafe practices and a poor safety record.

Previous gas explosions include a 2018 incident where 12-year-old Linda “Michellita” Rogers was killed and two neighboring homes suffered extensive damage, according to the suit. The National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause of the 2018 fatal explosion was the ignition of an accumulation of natural gas that leaked from a damaged gas main and was undetected in Atmos’ investigation of two related natural gas incidents just two days before.

“Atmos has failed to implement policies and procedures to reduce the number of gas-related incidents,” the suit said.

The suit is also alleging Atmos’ pipeline network is made up of some of the oldest pipes in the country, many of them being made out of cast iron.

“Cast iron pipes are incredibly dangerous as they are vulnerable to corrosion, cracks, and other dangers, which inevitably leads to gas leaks,” the suit says.

The government has urged Atmos to replace all cast iron pipelines, according to the suit, which the gas company has failed to do.

In addition to negligence, Atmos is being sued as it failed to “adequately monitor, inspect, maintain, and respond to a gas leak that had been ongoing for several hours at the Sandman Hotel and Musume and failed to exercise reasonable care in performing the services they voluntarily undertook for consideration.”

Rock Libations, SBBC Hospitium, and Musume are also being sued for negligence because the suit alleges the defendants were aware of a gas leak several hours before the explosion. The three defendants, “consciously disregarded the unreasonable degree of harm posed to employees, customers, and patrons by the gas leak,” the suit states.

Northland Properties and the Sandman Hotel and management are being sued for negligence because the company “failed to adequately monitor, inspect, maintain, and respond to a gas leak that had been ongoing for several hours at the Sandman Hotel and Musume,” the suit states.

Lopez is seeking damages of $177 million including medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, physical impairment, loss of use and enjoyment, and any other damages she is entitled to.

The suit requests and demands the defendants to not destroy, alter, or modify any equipment or physical evidence that was involved or present at the Sandman Hotel or Musume at the time of the explosion.