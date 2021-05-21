After muted celebration last year, Lexington’s July 4th festivities return

This year’s July 4th celebration will look a lot like pre-pandemic celebrations, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Friday.

“Thanks to 150,000 Lexington people who have gotten their vaccine, we can open up our community to larger celebrations,” Gorton said Friday.

Fireworks will return to the R.J. Corman site near Oliver Lewis Way and Main Street, thanks to a partnership that started in 2019. The fireworks will begin on July 3 at 10 p.m.

“Although we have faced many challenges as a country and in our community in the past year, we still can celebrate our great nation and the freedoms we enjoy. As the pandemic fades, we have a renewed appreciation of freedom,” said Ed Quinn, president and CEO of R. J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC.

Citizens are encouraged to come downtown, park for free in the Central Bank Center parking lot off High Street, bring a chair, and enjoy the show.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated should wear a mask.

The Bluegrass 10,000, which was virtual last year, will return in person, city officials announced earlier this month. Now in its 45th year, the popular downtown race will take place July 3. Because of recent changes to health guidelines, there will be no caps on the number of participants.

To sign up, go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000.

The Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass High School Marching Bands will perform a variety of music at the finish line of the race, taking the place of the traditional patriotic concert, city officials said.

Unfortunately, the city cannot host its traditional July 4th parade and other celebrations this year, Gorton said.

Planning for that parade typically starts at the beginning of the year. It was not until recently the Centers for Disease Control lifted mask mandates for outdoor activities and for those who were vaccinated. The city did not have enough time to plan the parade.