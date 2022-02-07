A muted Lunar New Year, inside and outside Olympic bubble

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SALLY HO and KEN MORITSUGU
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vincent Zhou
    American figure skater

BEIJING (AP) — China's capital city returned to work Monday after a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday that was muted by the pandemic — especially for the thousands of people inside the Winter Olympics bubble.

For volunteers and competitors at the Games, there’s no hong bao – red envelopes – with gifts of cash, no lucky tang yuan rice cakes with sesame filling, no dramatically-choreographed lion dance.

“I really wish that we could gather outside and watch some fireworks or something but due to the pandemic, we can’t really gather and do that stuff unfortunately,” said Vincent Zhou, a Chinese-American figure skater with deep ties to Beijing.

Across China, the pandemic has meant a subdued Lunar New Year for the third year in a row. The government discouraged residents of the capital from traveling home to visit family to limit the spread of the virus. Those who did needed two negative virus tests before heading back to Beijing and a third test within 72 hours of returning.

Jing Kefei, a 28-year-old webpage designer, said he had just taken the third test before heading back to work. The Beijing subway was crowded again and the roads congested with commuters.

“It’s the same as normal working days, except that we were ordered to take the nucleic acid test,” he said.

Also known as the Spring Festival, the new year's holiday that fell on February 1 this year is the most important in China. Locally, it is faithfully celebrated with a singular focus of spending time with family for a week, though the celebration actually lasts most of the month, including the traditional Lantern Festival on February 15.

Chinese New Year is framed around one of the twelve signs of the Chinese zodiac. This year is the Year of the Tiger, an especially lucky animal in Chinese culture.

“My mom is the Year of the Tiger, so it’s very cool to just experience Chinese New Year here,” said Madison Chock, a Chinese-Hawaiian figure skater on the U.S. team.

The grandest display of the Chinese New Year revelry happened at the Opening Ceremony on Friday, when fireworks dotted the sky above the Bird’s Nest stadium, small cheerful children wearing Tiger hats did musical numbers, and other locals danced for hours to celebratory Chinese pop music as thousands of Olympic athletes took their turn in the parade.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach noted the ceremony’s theme in his address at the Opening Ceremony, typically the most watched event of the Olympics.

“May this encourage you to go faster, to aim higher, to become stronger – together. In this way you will inspire the world in this Olympic Year with the same ambition, courage and strength like the Year of the Tiger,” Bach said in a message to the athletes.

It's clear the pandemic has complicated what grand celebrations may have been.

Xiang (Robert) Li, director of Temple University’s U.S.-Asia Center for Tourism and Hospitality Research, said the COVID-19 restrictions have hampered what could have been an extraordinary cultural tourism opportunity for overseas visitors here for the Olympics.

“Having the Winter Olympics to coincide with this actually gives China something to promote to help understand its culture. Unfortunately, the pandemic doesn’t help and the closed loop doesn’t help,” Li said. “Traveling during the pandemic, everything is against a very different backdrop.”

The Lunar New Year usually marks China’s busiest travel season. This year, China’s Ministry of Transport expects 1.2 billion trips to be made, a 35% increase from last year but lower than the 3 billion trips taken before the pandemic in 2019.

Wearing a red scarf, 49-year-old Chai Xiaoping arrived in Beijing on Sunday morning from the nearby port city of Tianjin after an anticlimactic holiday.

“In the past, my home was more lively and more festive with the family gathering for a reunion. But this year ... we were separated into several clusters,” said Chai, “The pandemic messed it all up.”

Even without the pandemic, the festival has become less boisterous over recent years amid fireworks bans, a campaign against food waste and concerns among Communist Party members that conspicuous consumption could draw the attention of anti-corruption commissioners. In recent years, Chinese people had increasingly taken advantage of the holiday to travel abroad, although quarantine restrictions have since led many to stay home.

In a normal year, the domestic travel associated with Lunar New Year creates the largest human migration in a single turn, but inbound travel from overseas visitors isn’t an especially established tourism phenomenon, Li said.

A China visit for outsiders during Chinese New Year – a holiday that revolves around family – Li likened it to a foreigner visiting Thanksgiving in America with no family home to visit for the turkey dinner.

For Zhou, the figure skater, the fact that Beijing is like a second hometown to him with his grandparents and much of his extended family just down the road, it's a missed opportunity to celebrate with them.

“The volunteers were very festive. They all said ‘Happy New Year’ – or ‘xīnnián kuài lè’ – to all of us,” Zhou said. “They had brought in hotpot and Beijing Kǎoyā (Peking duck), so I had some of that, and I mean, the food’s been pretty good.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Closed steel mill sends Olympic skiers - not smoke - skyward

    Alex Hall is accustomed to a grand mountain vista. The American freestyle skier could get used to the view atop Big Air Shougang, though. Anytime he and his fellow big air competitors come back to China, plenty of people will get to see them, too.

  • Nathan Chen’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule: How to watch, event dates, times, TV, live streams

    Figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins on Friday, February 4 (Thursday night in the U.S.) with the team event. Be sure to tune to NBC and Peacock at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight as the opening night of primetime competition commences. Sign up for Peacock and stream every event from the Winter Olympics live.

  • Thailand to seek travel bubbles with China, Malaysia

    Thailand will have talks on bilateral travel bubble arrangements with China and Malaysia later this month, an official said on Monday, as part of efforts to bolster a steady recovery in its crucial tourism sector. Thailand received a record of nearly 40 million foreign visitors in 2019 - more than a quarter of those from China - but total arrivals slumped to about 0.5% of that last year, due to weaker external demand and tight quarantine and entry requirements. Southeast Asia's holiday hotspots have suffered billions in lost business from the lack of tourists from mainland China, which has yet to agree any travel bubble arrangements.

  • UN Ambassador: China Had Uyghur Athlete Be Olympic Torchbearer To Distract From Genocide

    The real issue is that "Uyghurs are being tortured, and Uyghurs are the victims of human rights violations by the Chinese," Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

  • Olympics Live: US diplomat says human rights should be focus

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says China’s selection of a Uyghur athlete to help deliver the Olympic flame in Beijing was an attempt by Chinese officials to “distract” from global attention on its human rights violations. The United States is staging a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics, sending athletes but not the traditional delegation of dignitaries, citing China’s alleged systemic and widespread abuse of ethnic and religious minorities in its western region, especially Xinjiang’s predominantly Muslim Uyghurs. China’s selection of cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang for the honor of being a final Olympic torchbearer at the ceremony that opened the Winter Games was a big surprise.

  • Hop on China's Bullet Train for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    Check out Chinas high-speed rail designed to transport Olympic athletes around three venues in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

  • Australia Opens Borders; Vaccine Mandate Protests: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia will allow double-vaccinated visa holders to enter the country from Feb. 21, ending about two years of strict international border controls. German officials will discuss gradually easing their restrictions.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe

  • China chooses Uyghur torchbearer at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

    The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked in unexpected fashion as the final torchbearer in the opening ceremony was revealed to be a Uyghur cross country skier.

  • Olympics-Snowboarding-Chinese teen sensation Su advances to finals, McMorris follows

    Chinese teen Su Yiming won first place in the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, advancing to the finals along with one of his childhood heroes, Canadian veteran Mark McMorris. The 17-year old Chinese snowboarder, who is making his Olympic debut in Beijing, stunned with a 86.80 point run out of the gate, edging past McMorris, who recovered from a shaky first run with 83.30 points in his second try. Su said he still had more advanced tricks up his sleeve ahead of the men's finals on Monday.

  • Wüst wins 1,500 for 6th career Olympic gold, 12th medal

    Ireen Wüst added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold Monday at the Beijing Games. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title in the 1,500 meters, setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82.

  • Bitcoin and Crypto Taxes in 2022: What You Need To Know

    Cryptocurrency is the Wild West of the investment world. Not only are these digital currencies completely nontangible, but they fluctuate with such volatility that trading and investing in them can...

  • Canadian Judge Blocks Unvaccinated Dad’s Shared Custody of Kids

    A judge in New Brunswick, Canada recently blocked a father’s shared custody of his three children over his refusal to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Across Asia, spike in virus cases follows Lunar New Year

    Many Asian countries are facing a spike in COVID-19 infections after the widely-celebrated Lunar New Year holidays, as health officials grapple with the highly-transmissible omicron variant and expectations that numbers will continue to rise in coming weeks. The Lunar New Year, which is China’s biggest holiday, was celebrated across Asia on Feb. 1 even as pandemic restrictions in many countries kept crowds and family outings to a minimum. Hong Kong’s authorities are confronting record cases that are straining its so-called “zero-COVID” policy.

  • Korean micromobility startup Swing grabs $24M for growth, expands to Japan 

    Swing, a South Korean electric scooter and micromobility startup, announced today it has raised $24 million in a Series B round to spur its growth and expansion to Japan. The funding was led by White Star Capital, which also invested in Berlin-based Tier Mobility, and included existing backer Hashed, among others. With the fresh capital, Swing has raised a total of approximately $33 million (40 billion KRW) since its inception in 2019.

  • Explainer: How green are the Beijing Winter Games?

    How 'green' are the Beijing Winter Olympics?From natural CO2 refrigeration at ice rinks … to 100% renewables-powered venues,Beijing has vowed to run a ‘carbon negative’ Winter Games.(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) GENERAL MANAGER OF OLYMPIC SPORTS CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, JIA MAOTING, SAYING:"The Winter Olympics is actually a driving force for improving the local environment."But questions over pollution, ecological sustainability and the extensive use of artificial snow have raised concerns.China, the world's biggest polluter, is striving to show off its leadership in climate friendly technology.In an Olympics first – organizers are using carbon dioxide from industrial waste gases to cool ice rinks in its four ice sports venues.It’s meant to replace traditional hydrofluorocarbons that can damage the ozone layer.Meanwhile, all Games venues are fully powered by electricity from wind farmsand more than 800 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles are deployed.(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) BOCOG DIRECTOR OF SUSTAINABILITY DIVISION, LIU XINPING SAYING:"Our Green House Gas emission baseline was calculated at 1.306 million tonnes of CO2, the calculation is the max possible emission, but we think the actual figure won't be more than 1.306 million tonnes, so I am still quite confident to say that this can be a 'carbon negative' Olympics."Still, concern from environmentalists has not eased.This will be first Winter Olympics to use almost 100% artificial snow.For months, hundreds of snow generators have been pumping out snow around the clockto create a winter wonderland on what are in fact arid mountains that receive little natural snow.Environmentalists say artificial snowmaking adds pressure on regions with already strained water resources.Zhao Weidong, the spokesperson for the organizing committee, says otherwise.(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) BEIJING 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS ORGANISING COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON, ZHAO WEIDONG, SAYING: "Our artificial snow making mechanism is in line with the sustainability requirements. We use water from surface runoff, rainfall to create the snow. And the machines to make snow are using the most advanced system. We have fully considered the needs of snow tracks located in the venues in Zhangjiakou and Yanqing, which meet the requirement of international standard."In a pre-Games report in January, the Beijing Winter Olympics Committee saidabout 174,000 tons of emissions have been saved via deployment of low-carbon energy and venues.Most of that reduction comes from the absence of overseas spectators at the Beijing Games due to restrictions.A detailed sustainability report is expected to be released after the Games come to a close.

  • How To Keep Avocados Fresh for Days: 8 Hacks for Avocado Lovers

    From lemon juice to freshly cut onion, we’ve tried every trick we could find.

  • U.S. Olympic figure skating medal hope Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID

    Team USA men's figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for COVID-19 following regular screening at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, officials announced Monday.Details: "Under the guidance of the [U.S. Olympic Committee] medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status," per a statement from U.S. Figure skating officials. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the me

  • Meet Kamila Valieva, Russian figure skater who landed first ever quad jump at Winter Olympics

    Kamila Valieva became the first woman in Olympic history to land a quad jump. Here's everything you need to know about ROC's teen gold medalist.

  • Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole

    A man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on Saturday. Jurors handed down the penalty for 33-year-old Travis Reinking after hearing about two hours of testimony from family members of the four people killed. Jurors had the option of giving Reinking the chance for parole after serving 51 years in prison.

  • Athletics legends on ESPN's list of top 100 MLB players of all time

    These five A's legends made ESPN's list of the top 100 MLB players of all time.